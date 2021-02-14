Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 65.9%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.49 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

