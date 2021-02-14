Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Declines By 33.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMCB. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Shares of EMCB opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.