Short Interest in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Decreases By 33.3%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DXGE opened at $32.40 on Friday. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

