Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Decreases By 34.8%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $875.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.10 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

