Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Drops By 42.5%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

