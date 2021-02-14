ShowHand (HAND) Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $56,677.03 and $865.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.