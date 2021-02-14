Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
SLAB traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 194,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $154.66.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
