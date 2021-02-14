Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 194,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

