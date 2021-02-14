Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SLVRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 684,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,497. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Silver One Resources
