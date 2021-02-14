Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLVRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 684,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,497. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

