Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

SPG stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

