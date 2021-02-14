Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0520

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $137,125.64 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,636,547 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

