Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 1,565,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

