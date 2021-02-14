Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Short Interest Up 73.5% in January

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius International Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

