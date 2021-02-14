Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $26.69, suggesting a potential downside of 32.98%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.28 $179.07 million $2.24 17.78 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.