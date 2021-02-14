SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $142.69 million and $26.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

SKALE Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

