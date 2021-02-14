Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,755. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

