Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

