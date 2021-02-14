SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

