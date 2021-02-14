Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

