Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 60.1% Higher Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2.73 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

