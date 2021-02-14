SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 70.8% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $12.20 million and $305,362.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,683.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.09 or 0.03709870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00436045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $728.43 or 0.01496263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00546173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00480203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00324968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

