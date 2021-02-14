SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Achieves Market Cap of $10.50 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00019563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 77.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00273435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00090093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00104695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00188852 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059419 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

