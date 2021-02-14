SmartMesh Reaches One Day Volume of $786,025.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $7.77 million and $786,025.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

