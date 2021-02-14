Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.