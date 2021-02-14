Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $299.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.02. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

