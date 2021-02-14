SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.93 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $98.31 or 0.00210997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

