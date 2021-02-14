Social Send Hits Market Capitalization of $904,192.52 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $904,192.52 and $386.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

