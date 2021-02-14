Sociall (SCL) Trading Up 40.5% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $413,621.27 and approximately $5,433.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall is a token. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

Buying and Selling Sociall

