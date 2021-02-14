Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Solana has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $86.75 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00031672 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

