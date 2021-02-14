Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 118,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.