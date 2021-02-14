SoMee.Social (ONG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $62,920.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00989403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00052924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.70 or 0.05317119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,345 coins. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

