SoMee.Social Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $44,403.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,345 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

