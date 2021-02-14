South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 14th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

South32 stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. South32 has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

