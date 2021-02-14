S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.45. 2,033,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,327. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in S&P Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

