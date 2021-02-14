S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.