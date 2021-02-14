SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.96 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and $7.96 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 208.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.