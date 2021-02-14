Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,262,000.

TMTS opened at $10.45 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

