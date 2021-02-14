Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $1.31

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $82.63 million and $23.42 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 97.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00273127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00099209 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,450.42 or 0.91265147 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059646 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,968,908 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.