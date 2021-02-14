SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,032 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 64.4% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. William Marsh Rice University owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $88,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

