SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

