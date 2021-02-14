SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $464.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

