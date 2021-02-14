Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00325664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014441 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009571 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

