Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,198.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
