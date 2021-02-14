Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,198.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.