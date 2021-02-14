Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $21,848.94 and approximately $2,623.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00454794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

