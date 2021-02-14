Spendcoin (SPND) Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

