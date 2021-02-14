Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $20,707.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.41 or 0.99944157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

