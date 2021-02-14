Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 63.7% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Sphere has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $20,707.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.41 or 0.99944157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

