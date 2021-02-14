Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$155.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

