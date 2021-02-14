Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
