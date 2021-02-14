Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

