Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 271,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

