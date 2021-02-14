Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 381,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.86.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,629.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

